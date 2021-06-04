Southern Cameroons Crisis: VP Yerima weighs in on arrest of Barrister Amungwa

THE UNLAWFUL ARREST OF BARRISTER AMUNGWA TANYI NICODEMUS

On Monday, 31 May 2021, Barrister Amungwa Tanyi Nicodemus, a lead lawyer for our Leaders in Detention, was arrested while supporting a client in Yaoundé. He is a devoted Human Rights Lawyer whose courage, professionalism and expertise have made life difficult for the regime in Yaoundé.

Barrister Amungwa’s detention on phoney charges is unlawful and violates basic norms expected of any legitimate government. He is being detained at the Service Central des RecherchesJudiciaires (SCRJ) in Yaoundé, despite a request from the head of French Cameroun’s Bar Association, Mrs Atangana Bikouna Claire, for his speedy release. Accordingly, the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia condemns his detention robustly and calls on the government of La Republique to Cameroun to release him without delay.

French Cameroun’s unacceptable harassment of members of the legal profession and media must stop. This week marks the first anniversary of the brutal murder of journalist Samuel Wazizi in French Cameroun military custody. We maintain that the regime in Yaoundé has a fierce desire to restrain journalists and lawyers. The detention of Barrister Amungwa validates that claim.

The Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is today notifying international media organizations and the diplomatic community about the unlawful detention of Barrister Amungwa and the continuous harassment of legal practitioners by the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé. We appeal to all diplomatic missions in French Cameroun to denounce the detention of Barrister Amungwa and call for his immediate release.

The life of every Ambazonian matters, and the safety and security of our people is our foremost concern. The people of Ambazonia face a brutal enemy with no respect for life, human rights, the rule of law and international norms. The Interim Government of Ambazonia will regularly make updates on this critical issue public.

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Southern Cameroons Interim Government