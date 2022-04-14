Southern Cameroons Crisis: VP Yerima tells Biya “You won’t win in Ambazonia”

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has praised Ambazonia fighters’ bravery in countering La Republique du Cameroun’s aggression in the entire Ambaland and advised the 89-year-old French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya to end a war he well knows he cannot win.

The exiled Ambazonia leader made the comments during a zoom meeting with some county heads on the state of the Southern Cameroons resistance on Monday.

Yerima stated that the deliberate silence of French Cameroun’s Minister Paul Atanga Nji of Territorial Administration and Joseph Beti Assomo of Defense is an indication that Yaoundé is losing the war in Southern Cameroons.

The Ambazonian leader wondered aloud why Biya and his criminal gang in French Cameroun were still going ahead with the war in Southern Cameroons that they already know there is no possibility to win.

Elsewhere in his comments, Vice President Dabney Yerima said there was need for the two Cameroons to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Yerima also hailed the constructive discussions going on in Europe aimed at reuniting the Southern Cameroons diaspora as a very good development.

By Chi Prudence Asong