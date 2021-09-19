Southern Cameroons Crisis: Vice President Yerima says French Cameroun military will face more defeats

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has warned the French Cameroun invading army that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and its self defense forces would face them with more defeats if they kept up their aggression against it.

“Retaliatory killings against the invading French Cameroun military will continue until Southern Cameroons complete liberation,” Yerima said on Saturday.

The Ambazonian Vice President was reacting to major self defense victories recorded by Amba fighters recently in both the Northern and the Southern zones. Yerima reportedly shared a telephone conversation with the Ambazonian Chief of Intelligence in Ground Zero who has been jointly leading Southern Cameroons defensive operations against the French Cameroun invasion.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said the Southern Cameroons war was an unjust act by all political, moral, and humanitarian standards and vowed that the people of Southern Cameroons would come out victorious against the criminal gangs in Yaoundé who had sought to reach their goals in the war over just weeks or months.

The 88-year-old President Paul Biya ordered the war to keep British Southern Cameroonians under French Cameroun control and to continue to plunder its resources.

Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces have been delivering a decisive response to the French Cameroun aggressors with their constant retaliatory ambush attacks, continuously preventing the invading Francophone military from realizing any of its objectives.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai