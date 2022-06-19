Southern Cameroons Crisis: UN donates motorcycles, ambulance to aid Ambazonian refugees in Nigeria

United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) has donated four motorcycles and one ambulance to the Taraba State Government in Nigeria.

This is to assist the state in meeting the needs of over 19,000 Cameroonian refugees within its borders.

The separatist war taking place in the Republic of Cameroon has led to an influx of Refugees and is are taking its toll on Taraba state in Nigeria.

The state now plays host to over 19,000 refugees who fled the warring zones and have found safety in six local governments in the state which shares borders with Cameroon.

A delegation of United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) were in Taraba over the weekend to determine how the international body can to assist the state in meeting up with the needs of the Refugees.

The delegation, led by Rahmatu Abdallah presented an ambulance and four motorcycles to the state government.

Governor Darius Ishaku thanked the commission for the gesture, promising that his administration would not abandon the refugees and IDPs but would rather improve their life.

He informed the delegation that his administration had built schools and health facilities to cater for the needs of refugees in the state.

The commission’s visit is expected to result in more positive programs that will improve the lives of the state’s over 19,000 refugees.

Source: TVCNews