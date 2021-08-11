Southern Cameroons Crisis: Swiss leaders call for Biya to step down

Prominent political figures in the Swiss Federation have in a secret memo called for the 88-year-old President Paul Biya to step down over his failed Southern Cameroons policy, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from a reliable source in Geneva.

Biya arrived Geneva in a very bad shape and news filtered recently that it will be a miracle if the ailing president emerges from his multiple and complicated health challenges.

Our source hinted that under directives from French President Emmanuel Macron, a Swiss delegation reportedly told Biya that the time has come for him to step aside.

Our senior political man, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai says the happenings in Geneva marks a significant increase in pressure on President Biya for sending his Francophone army soldiers against Southern Cameroons protesters four years ago.

Meanwhile, some legal minds deep within the International Criminal Court have said that the use of violence in Southern Cameroons may amount to crimes against humanity and are pushing the UN Human Rights Council to refer the Southern Cameroons crisis to the International Criminal Court.

Human Rights Watch believes about 4,000 Southern Cameroonians have been killed and thousands arrested since the crisis started as Cameroon government security forces try to quell the Anglophone uprising.

President Biya has promised political reforms but has continued with his military campaign and blaming the unrest on separatists groups.

The future of the two Cameroons must be determined through frank and genuine dialogue but President Biya is standing in the way. His calls for dialogue and reform have rung hollow while he is imprisoning, torturing, and slaughtering Southern Cameroonians.

By Isong Asu