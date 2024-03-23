Southern Cameroons Crisis: second deputy mayor of Babessi Council shot dead

Ambazonia fighters have reportedly killed a prominent mayor in the Northwest region on Saturday morning, according to local police.

Solomon Nkwato, the second deputy mayor of Babessi Council of Ngoketunjia Division in the region, was shot dead as he was about to leave his home, police said without elaborating.

Local media reported that the mayor was known for leading peace-building efforts among young people in the region.

An armed separatist conflict has been going on in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017. The separatists want to break away from the majority of French-speaking Cameroon and create an independent nation.

Source: Xinhuanet