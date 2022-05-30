Southern Cameroons Crisis: Prominent Amba commander among 3 killed in Manyu

Troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime said on Sunday that they have killed three Ambazonian fighters including a prominent commander in Manyu Division in the South West.

The Francophone soldiers reportedly launched an offensive on Saturday in Afab village in Eyumojock Sub Division habouring a Southern Cameroons Self Defense camp and killed a senior Ambazonian commander.

Cameroon Concord News gathered from reliable sources in Ekok town that two other fighters were also killed during the clashes while four government troops were seriously injured.

Last week, Southern Cameroons Self Defense Units in Eyumojock imposed a lockdown in the area, blocking the only trunk B road that links Cameroon to neighboring Nigeria.

Clashes between the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army and Ambazonia Restoration Forces began in 2017 after President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe declared the independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

By Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle with files from Kingsley Betek