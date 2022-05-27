Southern Cameroons Crisis: Prof Carlson Anyangwe blasts havoc in areas under Biya regime control

Renowned Southern Cameroons academic Professor Carlson Anyangwe says the deliberate silence on the part of the international community on the war in British Southern Cameroons is to blame for widespread humanitarian crisis.

Carlson Anyangwe told a group of Southern Cameroonians during a recent stop at the Heathrow International airport that all efforts by the Ambazonia Interim Government geared towards establishing security and stability in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is hindered by the illegal French Cameroun military occupation.

Anyangwe slammed inhumane living conditions and havoc in areas such as Akwaya in Manyu, Weh in Menchum, Tatum in Bui and much of Ndian County under effective Biya French Cameroun control, where Francophone authorities plundered natural resources including timber.

The much respected Southern Cameroons front line leader said the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has made great diplomatic victories against La Republique du Cameroun in recent months, but disunity and lack of support from the Southern Cameroons diaspora is delaying the liberation process.

Biya and his French Cameroun political elites backed by France invaded Southern Cameroons in 2017 under the pretext of fighting terrorists and separatists. However, numerous independent reports have indicated that the war is mainly for the control of Southern Cameroons wealth and the oil and gas in the Bakassi Peninsular.

Under former president Ahmadou Ahidjo, French Cameroun began exploiting oil and gas from Southern Cameroons territory.

