Southern Cameroons Crisis: Prof Anyangwe urges all Amba groups to support Self Defense in push to restore Ambazonia’s sovereignty

Professor Carlson Anyangwe has called on all Ambazonian Restoration Groups to throw their weight behind the resistance to restore Southern Cameroons’s sovereignty.

The prominent Southern Cameroons academic and front line leader issued the call on Monday; one week after 300 Cameroon government army soldiers were deployed to Bui by the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé.

The so-called Operation Bui Clean has seen intense fighting between Cameroon government troops and Ambazonia Restoration Forces with some residents accused of conspiring with Ambazonia fighters. According to Cameroon government army’s claims, residents, elites, traditional rulers, and church leaders have embraced the independence ideology in all areas, making it difficult for the military to fight the Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe invited all the Self Defense Groups to support the resistance in restoring Southern Cameroons sovereignty and territorial integrity, and he promised the evil French Cameroun occupiers that armed resistance would have the final say on the battlefield and make Southern Cameroon-Ambazonia proud.

“Until the complete liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia from your evil (presence), Southern Cameroonians will not retreat, Southern Cameroonians will not give up and Ambazonia Restoration Forces will respond twofold to any attack,” Professor Anyangwe warned the Biya French Cameroun regime.

He also criticized the Atanga Nji Boys who slander about pro-resistance individuals and institutions, saying, “Their prosecution will be near and heavy, and sooner or later they will be tried for their great crimes and treachery in Amba courts.”

By Isong Asu