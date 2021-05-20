Southern Cameroons Crisis: Prime Minister Ngute’s convoy attacked by gunmen in Muea

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute survived an attack by gunmen who shot at his convoy at the entrance to Muea town on Thursday, CRTV, the official French Cameroun state news agency reported.

Dion Ngute was not hurt, but some members were wounded when Ambazonia Restoration Forces fired at his vehicles in the Fako constituency, according to Cameroon government security sources in Buea. A shootout reportedly ensued between the Amba fighters in Muea and elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) and police officers protecting the CPDM official. The Ambazonian Self Defense troops eventually fled.

Also unharmed were some pro French Cameroun Biya acolytes, who had accompanied Chief Dr Dion Ngute and other government officials who travelled to the South West to give the impression that the Francophone dominated regime in Yaoundé is winning the war in Southern Cameroons. No group in the now Federal Republic of Ambazonia has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Violence has surged in the beleaguered oil-rich Southern Cameroons. The mineral-rich but poverty-stricken territory has been unstable since the 88-year-old President Biya declared war against the English speaking peoples of Southern Cameroons.

Thousands of people have died since the war erupted four years ago and more than a quarter of the population has fled their homes. Of these, 75,000 are refugees in neighbouring Nigeria.

Even though bloodshed has reportedly receded in intensity over the last few months, violence remains chronic. Ambazonia groups hold sway over nearly all of the Southern Cameroons rural territories.

At the time of filing this report, huge flames were reported at GBHS Muea, just after the ferocious gunshots targeting the prime minister.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files