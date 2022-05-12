Southern Cameroons Crisis:  Northern Zone Situation Report

Ambazonian fighters at NKOR Sub Division in Bui raided the village of Katatu and reportedly arrested Alhaji OUMAROU. Cameroon Intelligence Report sources hinted that the fighters’ confiscated 3 bikes after a heavy gun battle with elements from the 52 Mechanized Infantry Battalion. One Amba fighter was killed and one Cameroon government soldier seriously injured.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that Ambazonian fighters have asked everybody to leave NKOR as they plan to stage attacks against Cameroon government security forces in the coming days.

Elsewhere and precisely in Santa, a younger sister of retired colonel TAMANJONG was also arrested by Amba fighters who are demanding the sum of 3.5million francs CFA before they release her.

Extortion, kidnapping, ransom is now a method used by some Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups to finance themselves through predation.

All fingers are pointing at the so-called Ambazonian Defence Forces (ADF) and its gang leader Cho Ayaba Lucas for the poor outings of some Southern Cameroons patriotic fighters and for encouraging the kidnapping business in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda