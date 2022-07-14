Southern Cameroons Crisis: Killing of Field Marshal will not bring security for Francophone troops

The Ambazonia Interim Government says the reported assassination of the great Southern Cameroons fighter and leader of the Red Dragons of Lebialem will not bring security for the occupying French Cameroun soldiers.

Addressing a Southern Cameroons war cabinet meeting on the situation in Lebialem County, Vice President Dabney Yerima said if the killing of the Ambazonian Field Marshal by the French Cameroun military is intended to reinforce the Francophone regime’s position and provide impetus for the continuation of the policy of assimilation and marginalization, the effort is bound to fail. Yerima observed that the Red Dragons will be installing a new leader soonest.

Cameroon government military through a coded statement announced that its troops deployed to Lebialem have killed the leader of the Red Dragons.

The Ambazonia Interim Government and their supporters have denounced the killing and promised retaliatory attacks in the near future.

Yerima also warned that the Interim Government is keeping a close watch on the developments in Lebialem..

“The recent move against Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces in Lebialem will be met with Amba decisive reaction” Yerima asserted.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also addressed the issue of the continued detention of Southern Cameroonians including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in French Cameroun jails and reiterated that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia would not row back from its rightful and resistance stance.

Yerima advised French Cameroun military leaders to pay attention to realities in Yaoundé particularly attempts at imposing President Biya’s eldest son as his successor instead of continuing the defeated Southern Cameroons war policy.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai