Southern Cameroons Crisis: Interim Gov’t warns of mass deaths in Bui and Akwaya

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has warned of mass deaths from Cameroon military operations in Bui Division and Akwaya Sub Constituency in Manyu where fighting goes on between Ambazonia Restoration groups and troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

In Bui Division and Akwaya, clashes have escalated in recent days. Locals contacted by Cameroon Concord News said Cameroon government army soldiers fired artillery shells that landed in villages in the two Southern Cameroons administrative units bordering the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Vice President Yerima on Wednesday stated that brutal, indiscriminate attacks against the peace loving people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia are threatening the lives of thousands of men, women and children in the rural areas.

The exiled Ambazonian leader called on the Southern Cameroons diaspora to commit immediately to the “Big Rubbergun Project” saying mass deaths and atrocities being committed by the French Cameroun army needs immediate action.

The Francophone military is struggling to impose order in Southern Cameroons ever since the 88-year-old President Biya declared war against the English speaking people of Southern Cameroons. The Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides are currently serving a life sentence in French Cameroun where tension is also reportedly mounting over plans to get Biya’s eldest son to succeed him as head of state.

The War in Ambazonia has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia. Over half a million people have been forcibly displaced as refugees living in various countries and especially in refugee camps in Nigeria. Over another half a million people have become IDPs hiding in forests, caves and hills due to forced displacement. Additionally, over 1.5 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster.

Republique du Cameroun uses not only arson and the destruction of food, livestock, and crops in the fields as weapons of war. It also uses rape. Rape of Ambazonian women and girls by Cameroun troops is systematic and widespread. This agonizing situation is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of Cameroun troops are HIV positive and also has other STDs. When they rape they infect the women and girls. This appears to be part of the genocide agenda of Cameroun. Reports are now emerging of scores of school girls raped, impregnated and infected by Republique du Cameroun’s troops. This poses a nightmare not only of the HIV and STD infections but also of rampant teenage pregnancies. Cameroun troops have burnt down health facilities and killed health workers in rural and semi-urban areas. Accessing health facilities or health practitioners is a huge challenge for rural and semi-urban folks.

By Isong Asu