Southern Cameroons Crisis: Interim Government slams global silence

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) says it has been astonishingly shocked with EU and UN inaction toward the French Cameroun genocidal campaign going on in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia which has already claimed at least 40 000 lives, almost all of them civilian children, men and women, murdered by Cameroun troops in a series of targeted killings, organized massacres, and killings by fire in over 400 villages burnt down to ashes across Ambazonia.

Military leaders loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé have been deploying soldiers to all Southern Cameroons towns and villages and currently, several hundred Southern Cameroonians have again escaped to the forest and some from the Manyu, Ndian and Bui constituencies are heading to Nigeria.

Cameroon government army attacks in recent months have resulted in numerous human rights violations.

The Biya Francophone regime also plans to open military bases in several villages in Bui, Ndian and Kupe Muanenguba divisions.

The mass killing of Southern Cameroons civilians for over four years now is emblematic of French Cameroun’s colonial regime under which, the crimes similar to apartheid and persecutions are committed.

With unflinching support from the French government of Emmanuel Macron, French Cameroun’s impunity and criminality are now untenable, Vice President Dabney Yerima said in a statement on Monday.

By Isong Asu