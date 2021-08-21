Southern Cameroons Crisis: IG rejects report of Amba generals killed in Bafut

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has rejected the baseless claims that five generals of the Ambazonia Restoration Force were killed in a recent Cameroon government military expedition in Bafut.

Vice President Dabney Yerima added today that remarks by the French Cameroun army general Valère Nka that five Southern Cameroons Self Defense leaders were killed in Nfoyah are totally wrong.

“I want the people of Southern Cameroons to know that such baseless comments will not change the realities in Ground Zero about the cowardly attacks coming from a France-Afrique crime syndicate against the oppressed people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and their determination to fight till the last man standing,” Yerima pointed out.

Yerima expressed regret that certain individuals including Peter Mafany Musonge, Paul Atanga Nji, Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, Victor Mengot and Paul Tasong who consider themselves Southern Cameroonians have all along been encouraging and backing the French Cameroun aggressors in their oppression against the people of Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima’s remarks came after Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) reported that five Ambazonian commanders were killed in Bafut.

Southern Cameroons has been beset by violence and chaos since the 88-year-old President Paul Biya launched a devastating military campaign to crush the Ambazonia uprising.

The four-year-old war has killed thousands of Southern Cameroonians and created the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the Gulf of Guinea.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai