Southern Cameroons Crisis: IG decries Biya regime’s harsh measures against Ambazonian prisoners

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) has decried the vicious and malicious measures adopted by French Cameroun prison authorities against Southern Cameroons detainees currently being held in detention centers in Douala, Yaoundé and Dschang.

In a statement on Tuesday, Vice President Dabney Yerima warned against Biya regime’s use of excessive force and torture against Southern Cameroons detainees and prisoners of conscience, holding the 88-year-old French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya responsible for the consequences of these dangerous policies.

Yerima hailed President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides, describing them as genuine, courageous and heroic restoration leaders who are inspiring for all freedom seekers in British Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also urged international organizations and rights groups to stop the Francophone police and army violations against the rights of Southern Cameroons prisoners.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader noted that the IG’s department of foreign affairs has raised the alarm over Southern Cameroons detainees with the EU and the UN.

“La Republique du Cameroun attacks have killed several young Southern Cameroonians. The blood of our martyrs killed at the hands of the Biya Francophone regime will not be forgotten,” Yerima furthered.

He added, “The hostility of the French Cameroun regime is continuing, and it is responsible for the destruction of Southern Cameroons.”

By Chi Prudence Asong