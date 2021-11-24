Southern Cameroons Crisis: IG condemns GBHS Ekondo Titi attack

Southern Cameroons exiled leader Dabney Yerima has denounced as a “crime” the attack on Government Bilingual High School Ekondo Titi that claimed the lives of two teachers and three students.

“Ambazonians, I speak to you with a heart filled with grief because our guns and bombs should target the enemy and not our own people” Yerima said in an audio message.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government said Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards must arrest those responsible for the GBHS attack and hand them over to the paramount ruler of Ekondo Titi.

In his address to the Southern Cameroons war cabinet today, Dabney Yerima said the GBHS Ekondo Titi attack was a crime depriving children of a bright future.

Unidentified armed men attacked Government Bilingual High School Ekondo Titi during lectures and placed bombs that killed two teachers and three students.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that other academic establishments in Ndian Division were also targeted by the armed group.

By Rita Akana