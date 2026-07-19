Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gunmen kidnap seven passengers on the Bafoussam-Bamenda highway

Seven passengers were kidnapped in Cameroon’s Northwest region late Saturday, security sources reported Sunday.

The passengers were traveling from the town of Bafoussam, the capital of the West region, to Bamenda, the capital of the Northwest, when armed men intercepted their vehicle.

Family members told local media the abductors are demanding a ransom for their release.

Ransom kidnappings are common in the English-speaking Northwest, where separatists have clashed with government forces in a push for independence.

Police say travelers are frequently targeted by gunmen suspected to be separatist fighters.

Source: Xinhuanet