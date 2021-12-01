Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gunmen abduct Camwater official

Separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Northwest said on Tuesday they have abducted an official of Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater), a public-private company that supplies water in the country.

The official who heads the company in the region was seen pleading for his safety and freedom in a video made public on Tuesday by separatist fighters.

The fighters are heard saying in the video that he will only be released when a ransom of 10 million XAF (about 17,299 dollars) is paid and the company ceases to collect money from people for the use of public taps.

Officials of Camwater contacted by Xinhua have confirmed the abduction and said security forces have launched operations for his safe release.

Abductions are common in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest where an armed separatist conflict is underway. The December end-of-year festivities are also usually characterized by kidnapping and violence in the regions, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet