Southern Cameroons Crisis: Francophone soldiers kill 2 civilians in Bafut

French speaking army soldiers deployed to Mezam Division have shot and killed two armless Southern Cameroons civilians and burned down homes in Bafut.

The Francophone dominated army said the two were separatist fighters arrested in Bafut on June 22, 2022 and identified as ‘General’ A4 and Mama G.

The two civilians were found dead on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Bafut.

According to local sources, the two have never been members of any armed Ambazonia group.

Five other people are reportedly missing ever since the Cameroon government military raided Bafut.

By Fon Lawrence