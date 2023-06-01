Southern Cameroons Crisis: Explosion kills 1 Francophone soldier in Mbengwi

A soldier of the Francophone dominated elite force, Rapid Intervention Battalion; BIR was killed in an explosion in Mbengwi on Wednesday.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the BIR serviceman identified as Lieutenant Fabrice Boutou was killed when his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) during an operation in Momo division.

The IED, which was planted and remotely detonated, destroyed his vehicle.

A Southern Cameroons Self Defense Group has claimed responsibility for the roadside attack.

The security situation in Southern Cameroons has improved since the start of the year, but clashes between the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military and Ambazonia fighters are still occasionally reported.

By Fon Lawrence