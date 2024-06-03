Southern Cameroons Crisis: Donga Mantung Divisional Delegate killed

The Divisional Delegate of Sports and Physical Education was killed in an ambush by suspected Ambazonia fighters in Ndu in the North West region, local and military sources said on Sunday.

Derick Fonye was killed on Saturday night, said an army official in the region who opted for anonymity.

“He was driving along a hill in Ntaba locality when the Amba fighters waylaid and attacked him. They killed him in a most cruel manner.”

Since 2017, Ambazonia Restoration Forces have been clashing with government troops in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where they want to create an independent nation.

Fon Lawrence with additional reporting by Besong Eunice Nchong