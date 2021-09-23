Southern Cameroons Crisis: Defense minister in Bamenda, vows to end incessant killing of soldiers

The Minister of Defense, Beti Assomo in Bamenda the chief city in the North West region on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, vowed to end attacks on Francophone soldiers by Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

The minister was in the region to assess military operations and to change combat tactics which he claimed have been designed under the direct supervision of the 88-year-old President Paul Biya.

Joseph Beti Assomo (to use his three names) was received by the Governor of the North West region Lele Afrique and top commanders prosecuting the ongoing senseless war against English speaking Cameroonians.

During the visit, the minister assured the military that Biya is still committed to ending the Ambazonia uprising by force and restore peace in Southern Cameroons.

Beti Assomo said Cameroon government troops will get all their entitlements as at when due and will be motivated to take the fight to the Amba fighters.

The French Cameroun political elite also said that the Commander-in-Chief has promised to give the full assistance needed for the Francophone dominated army to succeed in its war in Southern Cameroons.

“We are here in Bamenda, the North-West Region today for an emergency,” said Beti. “The High Military Command and myself, dispatched by the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the aftermath of the bloody and treacherous attacks whereby the Defense and Security Forces have been subject to of late in this Region by irredentist separatists, obviously equipped with increasingly sophisticated equipment and benefiting, this is an established fact, from human and external material support. ”

Cameroon’s defense minister proceeded to announce a change in military strategy against separatist fighters active in the North-West and South-West Regions.

His words: “This new paradigm of the security situation, which is already in the process of consolidation in this Region, as in that of the South-West, warrants a change of approach in the action of the Defense and Security Forces.

“We wish to convey to the biological bereaved families and the large military family, the deep and sincere condolences of the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Paul Biya, and those of the Nation, following these tragic incidents.

“We equally extend same condolences to the families of civilian victims, sometimes butchered with incredible barbarity, by these armed gangs. The Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces hails and encourages the Defense and Security Forces for their bravery, their tenacity, and their rock-solid morale which has enabled them to preserve the territorial integrity of the country and thus, preserving many human lives in this Region. Likewise, he commends and congratulates those of our compatriots who, on a daily basis, braving fear and threats, provide their civic support to the Defense and Security Forces in operations.

By Fon Lawrence with additional reporting from Cameroon Info.Net