Southern Cameroons Crisis: Cameroon gov’t military burns Bamenda City in war on Ambazonia

Cameroon government army soldiers burned down several houses in Bamenda the chief city in the North West and killed two children on Wednesday 8, December 2021. The soldiers also destroyed many shops around Azire Old Church forcibly displaced hundreds of people in its fight against Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards.

The Francophone dominated Cameroon government army, which has frequently been accused of human rights abuses in its five-year fight against Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups, did not respond to Cameroon Concord News requests for comment.

Five residents interviewed by Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Bamenda confirmed the incident with one of them stressing that the roasting of two kids by the army soldiers should immediately hamper Yaounde’s ability to purchase arms.

Cameroon government troops razed more than 15 houses when they came under attack around Mbengui Road forcing several Bamenda residents to leave their homes. Several videos and images are currently circulating on social media showing several large fires in the area and almost every structure razed. We gathered that the Francophone soldiers were going house to house and rounding people up.

“We watched our houses go into flames,” a 65-year-old man told Cameroon Concord News. “We all have been crying.”

“The soldiers called us Anglofools and Biafras and set our houses ablaze” one of the residents said.

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima said recently that the people of Ambazonia have managed to wear down the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army. That has left the Cameroon government military on the defensive and the soldiers are now targeting Southern Cameroons civilian population.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda