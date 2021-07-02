Southern Cameroons Crisis: Armed men kill physics teacher in Kumba

Gunmen stormed the home of a government school teacher in Kumba, opened fire, and killed him point-blank in front of his children.

The attack occurred on Thursday night in Kumba, a town in Cameroon’s restive South-West region, where separatist insurgents operate.

The victim, 52-year-old Fuh Max Dang alias grandpa was a physics teacher at Government Bilingual High School (GBHS) Kumba. He was also an examiner of physics for the Cameroon General Certificate of Education (GCE) Examination.

Kumba-based journalist, Divine Nyambot reports that the deceased physics teacher returned home shortly before armed men storm his residence and killed him.

“He had just returned home and was in his bedroom before the gunmen arrived. They knocked on his door and his children said ‘Daddy somebody is looking for you.’ That is how he stepped out of his bedroom before meeting with the unfortunate situation. His corpse has been deposited at the Kumba District Hospital mortuary, ”said Nyambot.

William Ndiba Itoe, publisher of Cameroon Echoes writes that: “Mr. Fuh was a very nice guy. I knew him for a long time. He was a GCE physics examiner and teacher of GBHS Kumba. He was a nice, and quiet gentleman. ”

He adds that: “They just got into his house at Station in Kumba yesterday night and knocked on the door. His kids opened the door and they told the kids to go and call for their father in the bedroom. When he came out they shot him without saying a word. ”

Although competent state services have opened investigations to shed light on the incident, public opinion in Kumba suggests that Fuh Max was killed simply because he is a teacher and is taking part in GCE exams.

No group has claimed responsibility for the murder of the teacher though popular opinions have accused separatist fighters of targeting schools, teachers, and schoolchildren.

Source: CIN