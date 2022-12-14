Southern Cameroons Crisis: Anti-Biya protest takes place in Washington DC

Southern Cameroonians living in the United States have organized demonstrations in the American capital to draw the world’s attention to the carnage and destruction the Biya regime is wreaking on the civilian population in the country’s two English-speaking regions.

The demonstrations are being held on the sidelines of the US-African Leaders Summit convened by the Biden Administration, a summit being attended by Mr. Biya and his entourage who are the architects of the misery spreading in the two regions.

The Southern Cameroonians, who came from all the nooks and crannies of the United States, sang peacefully across the streets of Washington in the hope that they would draw attention to the crisis playing out in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

For more than six years, Cameroon has been battling a deadly insurgency which has left more than ten thousand people dead, including some four thousand soldiers.

The government has refused to negotiate a peaceful resolution and calls by the International community for a genuine dialogue have fallen on deaf government ears.

The fighting in the country’s two English-speaking regions has brought untold hardship onto the civilian population as the economies of the two regions have collapsed and millions have been displaced due to the bloody fighting.

The displaced have either headed to neighboring Nigeria or to French-speaking Cameroon where they are living rough due to the lack of proper housing, water and sanitation.

By Chi Prudence Asong in Washington