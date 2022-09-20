Southern Cameroons Crisis: Ambazonia Interim Government honours journalist Wazizi

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has paid tribute to journalist Samuel Wazizi who was killed by Francophone army soldiers while in Cameroon government custody in the capital, Yaoundé, on August 17, 2019.

Dabney Yerima and his entire war cabinet praised the sacrifices of Samuel Wazizi and other Southern Cameroons journalists including reporters, cameramen, technicians and other workers in the Anglophone media sector presently in detention centers in French Cameroun.

In a soul-searching speech, Vice President Dabney Yerima told the family and relatives of the late Samuel Wazizi that they should all be proud that their son’s blood is one of the main reasons why Ambazonians were still in the struggle and resisting French Cameroun military occupation.

News anchor and camera operator Samuel Wazizi, whose legal name was Samuel Ajiekha Abuwe, died in government custody in Yaoundé, on August 17, 2019, according to a statement released on June 5, 2020, by the Francophone dominated Cameroonian military.

Despite knowing the dangers of reporting on the war in Southern Cameroons, many Anglophone journalists are risking their lives to report the truth of events. Many have been arrested and detained defending the principles of journalism and showing responsibility in conveying what truly is happening in Ground Zero.

By Isong Asu with files from Chi Prudence Asong