Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba fighters suspected in killing in Ossing

The fighting in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon which was designed to bring independence to the country’s English-speaking minority is turning out to be a massive disappointment to the people.

From every indication, the rebellion, which has triggered a wave of kidnapping and massacres, is spreading pain and suffering among those who have been looking forward to that independence.

For over five years, the joy of independence has turned into a nightmare as rogues are using the ongoing socio-political crisis to commit atrocities in towns and villages in the Southwest and Northwest regions.

Summary executions and settling of scores have become rampart and envy, the sore of the soul, has been thrown into the mix and this has created a very toxic situation.

Yesterday in Ossing, a town some seven kilometres from Mamfe, the Division’s chief town, a man known as Peter Agbor, 37, was found hanging on a tree.

Initial reports spoke of suicide, but as the investigations continued, it was discovered that there were more questions than answers in the quest for the truth.

Sources in Ossing which saw Mr. Agbor hanging on the tree said he had been killed before being tied up to the tree, but no bullets or wounds had been found on his body, causing many people to think that he might have been forced to drink poison by his enemies who are suspected to be Amba fighters before being tied to the tree.

Most people who spoke to the Cameroon Concord News on condition of anonymity said they suspected Amba fighters as Mr. Agbor did not have any enemies they knew of in the village.

However, the investigations are ongoing and some residents who have spoken to the police say they have an idea of what happened and they are helping the police with their investigations.

It is also being reported that some Amba fighters in Mfuni were head discussing the situation and one of the fighters claimed that he and his colleagues had taught Mr. Agbor a bitter lesson.

Mr. Agbor has been buried close to the cocoa tree where he was found dead according to the customs and traditions of the people of Ossing.

The police have promised to track down the criminals as pictures clearly point to a crime committed to hurt the victim’s family.

The position of his legs clearly indicates that it was not a suicide by hanging and Mr. Agbor could not have gone up the cocoa tree to tie up the rope and come down to stand on his feet and die.

Those who witnessed the situation said his eyes were closed which points to something else and his tongue was still intact and this does not happen when someone commits suicide by hanging.

Our correspondent in Mamfe is investigating the issue and will be delivering reports as he gets more information.

By Bryan Tambe Ashu