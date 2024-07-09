Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba fighters nab counter-revolutionary agent

Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces have arrested an individual in Ekok in Eyumojock Sub Division in Manyu on charges of directing a disinformation campaign against the Ambazonia Interim Government and manipulation of Anglophone public opinion against the struggle.

The official Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation news agency said the individual, whose identity was not immediately available, had manipulated the minds of ordinary people in Eyumojock Sub Division through a disinformation assault on the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, spread lies against the Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, desecrated the national Ambazonia flag and participated in CPDM rallies banned in the entire Southern Cameroons.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has been quoted as saying that Amba intelligence forces managed to hoax the counter-revolutionary agent into Eyumojock from Yaoundé and capture him in Ekok.

The development comes only a few days after Amba forces identified and arrested an individual in Bui in the North West on charges of espionage for the Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

The Ambazonia Interim Government said in a statement late last week that several other pro French Cameroun fugitives wanted in Ambazonia will be arrested this coming December.

By Besong Eunice Nchong with files from Kingsley Betek