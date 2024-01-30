Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba attack leaves at least one person killed in Buea

Ambazonia fighters killed at least one person and injured several others in the Molyko area of Buea, Southwest Region, at around 23:30 Jan. 29.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the armed Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces were deployed in the city of Buea to force residents to comply with lockdown orders, which aimed to paralyze economic activities.

Several cars were also torched.

The French speaking governor of the South West region has reportedly promised to launch targeted operations against the separatist fighters in the region after the Buea attack.

By Rita Akana