Southern Cameroons Crisis: 7 Amba fighters killed in Tubah

At least seven separatist fighters have been killed in a military offensive in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security and local sources said Monday.

Troops ambushed and raided a separatist hideout in the Tubah locality of the region Sunday, killing seven fighters, a military official in the region said.

“They were notorious for terrorizing the local population through kidnappings for ransom. Some of the separatist terrorists escaped with bullet wounds during the operation,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Officials said troops were succeeding in most operations in the region thanks to the cooperation of the local population.

Fighting between government forces and separatist fighters has persisted in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017. The separatists want to break away from the majority of French-speaking Cameroon and create an independent nation.

