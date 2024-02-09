Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 hostages killed, 7 released in North West Region

Gunmen have killed two hostages and released seven others in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, local authorities said on Friday.

The freed hostages, including four women, were received early Friday by Adamu Shuaibu Ibrahim, the sub-prefect of Ndu, a subdivision of the region.

It was not immediately clear if they were freed after a military operation or if a ransom had been paid for their release.

They were abducted on Tuesday along with an official in the region’s Ntumbaw village while on their way to an official ceremony.

Source: Xinhuanet