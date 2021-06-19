Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 Cameroon gov’t soldiers killed in Amba Nguti attack

Ambazonia Restoration Forces overrun a Cameroon government army joint patrol in Nguti, Kupe Muanenguba Division in the South West killing two soldiers before pulling back in the face of reinforcement.

The Amba fighters were believed to belong to the Restoration Force defending the Nguti-Manyemen main road. They hit the Special Amphibious Battalion in Nguti convoy on Friday June 18 and Cameroon Concord News understands one Cameroon government soldier was seriously wounded.

Rising insecurity across Southern Cameroons has killed scores of soldiers and civilians this year. Just last week, 4 soldiers were killed in an attack in Otu in Eyumojock.

A Cameroon government military spokesman in Meme Division reached by phone said they would issue a statement on the incident but declined to comment further.

By Rita Akana in Kumba