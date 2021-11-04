Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 Cameroon gov’t army soldiers killed in Ekondo Titi

There was more macabre violence in Southern Cameroons this week as two armed Cameroon government soldiers in Ekondo Titi were seized, beaten and finally shot to death.

Their bloody bodies were reportedly discovered a short while later in a garbage patch and were identified as Corporals Koum and Mohamed Mbouombouo.

The two were arrested by Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards trying to flee quickly when challenged by an Ekondo Titi Amba security watch, according to Cameroon Concord News sources.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

As of today, some one million Southern Cameroonians are either internally displaced or are seeking refuge in a neighboring country due to a conflict many observers say was avoidable.

Thousands of army soldiers whose consciences could not allow them to kill innocent civilians have left the country to escape the harsh punishment the government inflicts on soldiers who do not want to implement the decisions of the top military brass.

By Rita Akana and Eyere Asu