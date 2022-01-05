Southern Cameroons: Amba fighters are no longer afraid of fatigued, helpless Francophone soldiers

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has said that French Cameroun military operations in Southern Cameroons particularly in the rural areas under the control of Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards are in decline.

Dabney Yerima stressed that Amba fighters are not afraid of La Republique du Cameroun’s military power as Yaoundé has tested and is well aware of the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards might on the battlefield.

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government made the remarks on Wednesday, while addressing a zoom forum organized by the Department of Foreign Affairs on the new diplomatic push for the Ambazonian struggle.

“Amba fighters are not afraid of the French Cameroun army because they tower over them. For five years, they have tested our resistant fighters in the field, so Southern Cameroonians are no longer worried about the military power of La Republique du Cameroun,” Yerima said.

“The more I look into the military barracks of French Cameroun army soldiers, the more fatigue and helplessness I see in them, and I am sure that this process will continue till we get to Buea,” Yerima furthered.

According to Dabney Yerima, the French Cameroun enemy thought that by arresting President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides, they would be able to break the Southern Cameroons struggle, but the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and their resistance forces have continued this path more earnestly.

By Chi Prudence Asong