Southern Cameroonians will never forget Francophone military crimes

The Ambazonia Interim Government has once again reiterated that the people of British Southern Cameroons will never forget the current massacre and other countless Francophone army soldier crimes over the past decades.

Addressing members of the Manyu Liberation Council in Ground Zero and Ground One on the issue of the Mamfe District Hospital late on Monday, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima vowed to keep up the struggle for the liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and the return of all Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria and IDPs to the homeland.

Vice President Dabney Yerima told the members of the Manyu Liberation Council in Ground Zero and in Ground One that crimes and massacres committed by Francophone soldiers, DOs and SDOs including the destruction of the Mamfe District Hospital are undeniable and added that Ambazonia Restoration Forces and the Interim Government will remain loyal to the martyrs’ blood and sacrifices and uphold their path until La Republique du Cameroun is ousted and removed from the Ambazonian homeland.

For over five years now, the Biya Francophone gangs are committing heinous massacre against the people of Southern Cameroons and Francophone troops from Beti Ewondo tribal extractions have murdered at least 15,000 men, women, and infants in Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out that the Biya French Cameroun crimes against the people of Southern Cameroons are exposing the criminal nature of the French backed regime in Yaoundé.

Yerima concluded that killings going on in Southern Cameroons are a French Cameroun policy of establishing and then maintaining a demographic majority. He added that Francophone Senior Divisional Officers and civil administrators appointed to Southern Cameroons are also involved in a criminal venture of maximizing control over Ambazonian lands in the CDC.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai