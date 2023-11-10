South Korean Prime Minister visits Cameroon, hold talks with Biya

President Paul Biya held talks with visiting South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday to enhance bilateral ties.

“(I) discussed strengthening cooperation ties with Han Duck-soo … in areas of health, education, mining and the digital economy,” Biya said in a statement on his social media platforms after the talks.

Noting that Cameroon and South Korea share a comprehensive strategic partnership, Han said the development of bilateral relations has maintained a sound momentum under the guidance of leaders from both countries.

“There are many areas in which we can cooperate, especially in economic development,” Han told reporters after the meeting.

There was a shared view on the need to expand cooperation ties to bring more benefits to their citizens, Etoudi said in a statement after the talks.

Source: Xinhuanet