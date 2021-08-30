SOBA UK elects new Chairperson and Executive Committee

SOBA UK renewed the mandate of its executive bureau today amid preparations for their 2021 Annual Residential Convention.

The newly elected SOBA UK president Franklin Egbe said following his election:

“Fellow Sasse Old Boys, I am excited to continue with the role of President of SOBA UK. I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all SOBANS in the UK particularly those who put extraordinary passion and effort into defending our academic and social heritage. I believe that by working together we can continue to transform SOBA UK into a more organised, powerful force. It is an honour to lead SOBA UK.”

SOBA UK 2021 Executive Elections – Official Confirmation of the Results

Dear Sobans,

On behalf of the patrons, I am pleased to confirm the final results of the members who have been

successfully elected to the executive of SOBA UK for the period from 1st September 2021 to 31st

August 2023;

1) PRESIDENT – FRANKLIN EGBE

2) VICE PRESIDENT – ATEM AKOH-ARREY

3) SECRETARY GENERAL – ASMARA EBAN

4) DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL – RALPH MBUA

5) EXECUTIVE TREASURER – BENEDICT TCHANTCHEU

6) FINANCIAL SECRETARY – KOBI AKONG

7) PUBLICITY OFFICER – FRITZ ESAMBI

The detailed results and statistics have been sent to all members who voted by Big Pulse for

Verification and the above results have been confirmed by patrons and elections observers on 26th

August, 2021.

Please join me in wishing these elected members every success in their roles as they seek to move

our association forward.

My gratitude goes to all voters who participated in the elections, 103 members registered to vote out

of 123 registered members (including 8 patrons who do not register to vote). I also want to thank the

Patrons for successfully managing the elections process and collaborating effectively with the

elections system provider, BigPulse.

We are pleased to have used elections observers and greatly appreciate their time and contribution

to the process. We look forward to any feedback that they may have on the process, fairness and

accessibility of voting to members.

Yours faithfully,

Soban Joseph Foncha

Lead Patron (On behalf of all Patrons)