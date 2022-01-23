Six killed in Yaoundé night club fire

Six people were killed in a fire that tore through a packed nightclub in Yaoundé police said on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred as many gathered late on Saturday January 22, 2022 in LIVS Night club in the Bastos district to watch the UFC 270 fight between Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane.

Cameroon Concord News understands several others had to be evacuated from the night club moments after midnight after a fire broke out during celebration of Francis Ngannou’s victory.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the scene as the Bastos Night Club was evacuated and a cordon was put in place.

Three men and two young ladies were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, the Yaoundé fire service said, while seven persons were taken to hospital.

An investigation into the blaze, which is understood to have broken out just minutes after customers celebrated Francis Ngannou’s victory, is ongoing.

An official of the Bastos district council said: “There was a fire in this venue after midnight. There was a full evacuation with deaths and serious injuries. Yaoundé city council has promised a full investigation into the fire.

Police sources say the provisional death toll from the incident is currently at six. Pictures circulating on social media show lifeless bodies even burned and some transported in cabs.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé