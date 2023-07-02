Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s continued stay in Kondengui, a sweet lesson of resistance and sacrifice

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s continued detention in the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé is teaching every Southern Cameroonian the sweet lesson of resistance, sacrifice and martyrdom.

Dabney Yerima said on Thursday that the occupied Federal Republic of Ambazonia has over the last six years been defending itself against French Cameroun, CEMAC and French aggression and will continue to do so until Southern Cameroonians get to Buea.

“Restoration forces are planning a massive self defense operation beginning October 1 to end the illusion of those who had a fixation about the defeat of Ambazonia” Yerima added.

Vice President Dabney Yerima emphasized that Amba fighters have succeeded in making great progress in the hit-and-run strategy implemented by the Interim Government.

Despite the confusion created by some so-called Southern Cameroons front line leaders in Europe and the US, the Ambazonia Interim Government has managed to turn into a solid power bloc and become the only hope for the marginalized people of Southern Cameroons.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai