Silicon Mountain announces 4th edition Conference

The Silicon Mountain and its entire community is set to organize the 4th Edition of Cameroon’s biggest

Tech event; The Silicon Mountain Conference 2022, with the theme: “Local Solutions for a Sustainable Digital Economy”.

The Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 is a three-day mega-conference scheduled for November 10th- 12th 2022 in Buea, the South-west Region of Cameroon. The focus of this year’s conference is to push forward the entrepreneurship and innovation agenda, by showcasing the solutions young entrepreneurs build in our ecosystem and most importantly to understand why these solutions are not consumed locally.

The opening of the conference will feature a sports walk followed by a press conference with location at the Buea city council. Day 2 activities of the conference will be held simultaneously in the 3 different hubs that Silicon Mountain harbors. And finally, the D-Day is set to hold at the Chariot Hotel, with keynotes from internationally recognized techies and entrepreneurs and a whole lot of mind-blowing activities and exhibitions.

Attendees will get a close-up look at the latest technologies and innovations, all of which will be exhibited by entrepreneurs, software engineers, graphic designers, and techies in general. Exhibitors, attendees, and even sponsors of this mega tech conference will benefit from the opportunity to share and listen to different experienced entrepreneurs, discover new technologies and talents, network and most importantly build new connections and relationships that will push Cameroon’s tech ecosystem forward.

All interested persons who wish to participate and know more About Silicon Mountain Conference

2022 are welcome to Visit the conference website at https://smcon.io/

Sincerely,

Ayuk Etta (Project Lead)