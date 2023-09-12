Scores of Anglophone New Bell detainees on hunger strike in protest at jail conditions

More than 43 Southern Cameroons detainees held in the New Bell prison in Douala are reportedly on a hunger strike to protest their dire conditions of detention.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that in addition to the hundreds of Southern Cameroons prisoners transferred from Buea to Douala, 15 others were also recently relocated there from Limbe.

The Anglophone inmates say they were transferred without warning, according to our source, a tactic often used by the Francophone dominated Biya regime authorities to intimidate and silence English speaking dissent.

The Southern Cameroons detainees arrested in Limbe were later accused of attempting to sabotage the 2023 back-to-school our source said, adding that their living conditions in New Bell are extremely harsh.

They are not even allowed to make telephone calls to family relations unless a Francophone guard hears what they say.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai