Saudi funding for Cameroon road projects?
The financing needed for two road projects in Northern Cameroon could be provided via The Saudi Fund for Development (SDF). The road works are expected to cost just over US$472 million.
One of the projects is for maintenance and repair works to the 240km road connecting Ngaoundere and Garoua. The other project is for construction works on a 78km road that will connect Sorawel with Guider-Mayo Oulo and Dourbeye.
The road works will be of enormous economic benefit for Cameroon, improving transport in the north of the country and boosting its international connections.
Source: World Highways.com