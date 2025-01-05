Roman Catholic priests say remove Paul Biya if he does not step down

Several Roman Catholic Revered Fathers have said on Saturday that 91-year-old President Paul Biya must step down or be removed by force.

The Roman Catholic clerics are intensifying calls made recently by three Cameroonian Bishops that Biya and his acolytes have been responsible for the collapse of Cameroon as a nation and that the regime in Yaoundé should go and go now or face indictment.

The Revered Fathers have unanimously sent protest letters to the Bishops as they meet in Buea the chief city in the South West region for the 48th session of the National Episcopal Conference.

Cameroon Concord News asked some of the Roman Catholic clergy if Biya, who has been in power since 1982, should be removed by force and they all said yes if he refuses to step down and “they must do so militarily” the men of God furthered.

Their comments came as Biya has become increasingly criticized over a worsening political and economic crisis that critics blame on his failed policies.

By Rita Akana in Buea