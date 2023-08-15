Roger Milla weighs in on CAF-Eto’o affair

While the Confederation of African Football has announced the opening of an investigation against the President of the Cameroon Football Federation over allegations of inappropriate conduct, Samuel Eto’o is receiving support from a number of Cameroonian soccer players, including Indomitable Lions legend Roger Milla.

The CAF vs Eto’o split is likely to occupy the media landscape of African soccer, and Cameroon in particular, for a long time to come. Following concerns raised by Cameroonian soccer stakeholders, FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o is facing an investigation opened by CAF into “allegations of inappropriate conduct”. A wave of support for Cameroon has risen up to oppose CAF’s decision.

While Samuel Eto’o defended himself in a statement issued by his lawyer, castigating the accusers and expressing indignation at CAF’s stance, an Indomitable Lions legend came to the rescue of the Cameroon national team’s all-time top scorer. Roger Milla doesn’t beat about the bush when it comes to attacking CAF. As far as I’m concerned, they (CAF) don’t have the right,” raged the 1976 and 1990 African Ballon d’Or winner. We’re not playing in an African Cup. This is a national championship.They can’t come and investigate Cameroonian soccer.What do they give to Cameroonian soccer to allow themselves to carry out an investigation? Nothing at all! So let’s not exaggerate, we don’t need an investigation here”.

Comex comes to Samuel Eto’o’s rescue

In addition to the Cameroon soccer legend, Samuel Eto’o has also received the support of the Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation. In a statement published on its official website on Saturday August 12, 2023, the Comex said: “The Cameroon Football Federation is surprised and outraged by such an approach adopted by the apex body of continental soccer, which, having received complaints from so-called ‘Cameroonian soccer players’ denouncing ‘reprehensible behavior’ did not see fit to officially refer the matter to it. Such an attitude violates the principles of adversarial proceedings, respect for fairness and sporting ethics, which are essential in the resolution of disputes” we read.

Source: Sportsnewsafrica