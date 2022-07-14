Road to civil war: French President Macron to visit Cameroon

President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Yaoundé on July 26, 2022 and it is reportedly going to be his first trip to Africa after his re-election to the Elysée Palace last April.

The French foreign ministry is yet to confirm the information that was made public by the Paris-based Jeune Afrique but Cameroon Intelligence Report understands the intelligence services of both countries are already discussing the visit.

President Macron is expected to renew French commitment for a peaceful transition of power in Cameroon and a political solution to the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

Macron will not be the first French presiding president to actually set foot into that dangerous and corrupt country. But this bold and spontaneous diplomatic move will draw praise and criticism. Most importantly, it stands to re-echo French position on Biya’s continued stay in power and attempts at getting his son Franck Biya to succeed him.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé