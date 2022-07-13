Road to civil war: An alliance between Franck Biya and Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh may be in the works

As all of Yaoundé is on tenterhooks over Paul Biya’s health, the president’s entourage is speculating about possible scenarios. One that is emerging is a joint ticket between the president’s general secretary and his son, Franck Biya, reports Africa Intelligence.

Recently, an obscure organization known as the National Network of Youths for Peace and Stability in Cameroon have being flying banners of Franck Emmanuel Biya in Yaoundé depicting him as the potential successor to his father President Paul Biya.

In one of its large banners deployed on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in front of the Grand Mosque near the Police Academy in Yaoundé and ignored by state authority, the so-called youth movement wrote that “God, destiny and the country present Franck Emmanuel Biya to continue the work of his glorious predecessors. Together, let us take up the challenge of a more prosperous Cameroon”.

The leader of the group Alhadji Aboubakar Garba, an unknown political figure has been quoted as saying that the banner heralds Franck Biya’s campaign for the presidential elections of 2025.

By Rita Akana