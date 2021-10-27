Revisiting SOBA UK 2021 Stellar Convention  At St George’s Park

This year, SOBA:UK pulled all the stops to host a memorable come-together which not only met all the standard health guidelines, but provided entertainment worthy of St George’s Park. Home of the England’s national football teams.

In line with the limitations and innovations of the Covid era, the General Assembly deliberations occurred virtually a week before the convention; thereby setting the stage for a convention weekend free from the usual intensity that accompanies AGMs.

This was an innovative approach that was effective, focused, and rewarding for all members.

Sobans with their families and guests had a wonderful time on Saturday morning as they enjoyed the breathtaking beauty of St George’s Park built on 330-acres in the stunning Staffordshire countryside, a couple of hours away from London.

It was a great opportunity for visitors to explore the Park, including its 14 outdoor pitches and one of them with a replica of the Wembley surface.

The convention gala was equally memorable with the official 4:30 pm kickoff time, and 6:00 pm dinner strictly enforced and respected.

Dinner was personally handled by none other than the Head Chef of the England National Football teams, Tim Barker.

The gala went on until 2:00 am. D.J Take Away was awesome and he definitely took away the two hundred plus guests with his non-stop musical output.

The gala was graced by the presence of Mr, Albert Fotabong Njoteh, High Commissioner for the Republic of Cameroon in the United Kingdom, who was happy to be amongst Cameroonians in such numbers.

Our hearty congratulations goes out to Franklin Egbe, President of SOBA:UK, Atem Akoh Arrey, Vice President, Obale Ebai, Chairman of the convention and to the entire exco and the management teams. Of course, we cannot forget the good-spirited members of SOBA:UK who were wonderful hosts.

We are already looking forward to the 2022 convention.

Thanks

Soban

Edwin Daniel Ndoko