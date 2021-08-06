Remains of 5 police officers returned to Yaoundé three weeks after they died in S. Cameroons

The remains of 5 Cameroon government police officers killed in the Southern Cameroons war returned home to Yaoundé and have been handed over to their families.

A Cameroon government military ambulance carrying the caskets arrived in the Yaoundé military mortuary today and a handover ceremony was staged by the police force.

The five police officers from the Beti-Ewondo extraction fought on the Cameroon government’s side against Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces in Bali and were killed by Amba fighters on July 18, 2021.

Ever since the war started, the remains of Francophone service men and women have been buried on several quiet hillsides and forest in both South West and North West.

The Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime has never given a precise number for its Southern Cameroons war dead, but estimates run as high as 3000.

By Rita Akana