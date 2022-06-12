Referendum, release of all detainees, withdrawal of Francophone soldiers, gendarmes only solution to the crisis in Southern Cameroons

The Southern Cameroons Secretary of the Economy Hon. Tabenyang Brado has told Cameroon Concord News that the sole solution to the Ambazonian crisis is the release of all Southern Cameroons detainees including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides, the complete and total withdrawal of all Francophone army soldiers and gendarmes from the Ambazonian homeland and the holding of a UN sponsored referendum to be attended by only Southern Cameroonians.

Comrade Tabenyang Brado made the remarks on Sunday during a telephone conversation with our London Bureau Chief Isong Asu.

The chartered member of the Southern Cameroons war cabinet noted that the people of Ambazonia will never back down on the rights of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and will continue to resist and forge ahead with the struggle for the liberation of the Ambazonian people.

Tabenyang described the so-called Southern Cameroons CPDM elites still serving the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé as betrayals of the Ambazonian cause and added that those Southern Cameroons citizens will forever regret their action.

After decades of chafing at perceived marginalization and discrimination, Southern Cameroonians declared an independent state in 2017, triggering a crackdown by the Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

The spiral of fighting has claimed more than 10,000 lives and prompted more than a million people to flee their homes, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.

Ambazonia Restoration Forces are now targeting police, soldiers, officials and schools, which they deem to be symbols of the French Cameroun state.

By Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle